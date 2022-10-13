Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $197.86 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004969 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $197.86 million and $15,912.00 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a current supply of 210,252,943.83416528 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is 0.98332 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,550.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyber.network/.”

