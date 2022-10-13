L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 250,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,365. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

