L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LCAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 250,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,365. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition
About L Catterton Asia Acquisition
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
