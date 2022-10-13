Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $201.78 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.