Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.58.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

LIF stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,024. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.62.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.