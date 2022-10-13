LadRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LadRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LadRx Stock Performance

LadRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

LadRx Company Profile

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022.

