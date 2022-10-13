Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,872. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial



Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

