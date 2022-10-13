Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lakeland Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 62,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Industries news, VP An Hui bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

