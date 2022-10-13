Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $480.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $323.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.45. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $322.31 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

