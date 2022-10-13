Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.91

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 303700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $10,890,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $8,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 846,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $7,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.