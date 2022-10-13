Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,036 shares.The stock last traded at $67.41 and had previously closed at $66.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

