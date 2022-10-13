Laqira Protocol (LQR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $482,721.00

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $73.90 million and $482,721.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.76 or 0.26403905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol (LQR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Laqira Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laqira Protocol is 0.02453821 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $466,345.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laqira.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.