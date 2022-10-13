Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:LPI traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 14,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

