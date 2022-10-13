Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $167.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

