Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.