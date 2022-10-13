Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

