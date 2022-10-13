LCX Trading 11% Lower This Week (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. LCX has a total market cap of $37.70 million and $333,016.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX (LCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCX has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 771,584,751.326629 in circulation. The last known price of LCX is 0.05211284 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $697,344.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lcx.com.”

