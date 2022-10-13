Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,696,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after purchasing an additional 390,087 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

