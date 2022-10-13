Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 675 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 345,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 65,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 180.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.88.

ISRG opened at $186.34 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.53 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

