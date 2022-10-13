Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

NYSE ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

