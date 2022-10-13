Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.2 %
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
