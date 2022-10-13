Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average is $190.22. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

