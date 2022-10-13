Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

