Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

