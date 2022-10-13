Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.31 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

