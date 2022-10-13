Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 74293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

