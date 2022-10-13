LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 22,295 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.19% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.80. 310,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

