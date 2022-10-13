LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 6,733 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 173,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

