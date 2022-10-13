LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 272,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.