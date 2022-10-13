LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 227,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,952. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.8% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

