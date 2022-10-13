Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LBRDK. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 1,349,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

