Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
LBRDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $73.45 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $177.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
