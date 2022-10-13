Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 613,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,990. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty TripAdvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $65,267. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.