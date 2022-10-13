Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

LSPD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 80,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,083. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.