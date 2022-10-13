Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 986,083 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

