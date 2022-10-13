Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $271.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

