Lisk (LSK) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $101.72 million and $3.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007413 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005318 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,895,254 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

