Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $527.06 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $527.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.23 or 0.00264746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,377,569 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

