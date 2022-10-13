Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,014 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

