Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,014 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.