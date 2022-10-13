Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,833. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

