Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.02. 35,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,148. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

