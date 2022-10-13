LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $240.59 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

