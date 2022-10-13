LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $33,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.28. 17,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,865. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.14.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

