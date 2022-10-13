LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.27. 1,018,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $203.14.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

