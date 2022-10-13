LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.93.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,506 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

