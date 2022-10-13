Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.87), with a volume of 392203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.83).

Luceco Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £116.10 million and a P/E ratio of 627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.30.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 73.64%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

