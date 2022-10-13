M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.05

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 5973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 43.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 84.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 249,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.