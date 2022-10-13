Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $841,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 586,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of DRAY stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

