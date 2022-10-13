Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 165,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,009. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
