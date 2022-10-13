Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.55.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 46,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.