Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,426 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

